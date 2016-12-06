Pursuit after Dollar General thefts leads to arrests

A couple fled from deputies after the woman tried to knock down a Dollar General worker while the man put stolen merchandise in their vehicle, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Deputies arrested Luther Gray, 48, and Andrea Price, 33, Tuesday after a pursuit that ended in Moss Point.
Investigators are trying to determine if the couple is part of a group that shoplifted at four different Dollar General stores in the past week, Ezell said. Investigators believe an organized shoplifting ring is behind the rash of thefts at Dollar General stores.
The Tuesday incident was reported at the Dollar General store on Mississippi 63 in the Three Rivers community.
A store clerk called the sheriff’s department and reported a woman tried to knock her down while a man unloaded a shopping cart full of merchandise into a black Nissan Rogue, Ezell said in a news release.
Deputies saw the sport utility vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver declined to pull over until the vehicle finally stopped on a city street in Moss Point, he said.
Ezell said deputies recovered the stolen items and returned them to the store.
Deputies arrested Gray and Price on charges of felony shoplifting and felony evasion.
The county jail docket shows each were being held with no bond pending a court hearing.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
