Workers confronted a woman, so she pulled a gun, police say

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did” Pause

0:40 Sports betting could boost Biloxi

1:08 Biloxi police investigate fatal shooting scene

1:29 'Something different' in downtown Gulfport

1:32 Murder scene was a 'bloodbath'

1:28 Gulfport family remembers legacy of longtime Santa

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas

2:10 Hurricane Katrina: Before, After & Now -- Gulfport

1:17 WATCH: No. 7 Pass Christian rallies to defeat No. 1 Bay