Workers confronted a woman, so she pulled a gun, police say

Police arrested a woman on an armed robbery charge after she allegedly pulled out a handgun while trying to steal a cellphone.
Zjahnese Sade Collins, 29, of Gulfport walked around the MetroPCS store at Hardy Court Shopping Center for several hours Monday, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Workers later reported she had tried to take a cellphone out of the business and she pulled out a gun when they confronted her, he said.
“She dropped it on the way out,” he said of the phone.
The business sells prepaid wireless phones.
Police responding to a call got a description of the woman and found Collins in the 200 block of Pass Road, Bromen said. Workers identified her as the suspect.
She was booked at the Harrison County jail and was held on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments