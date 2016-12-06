He stopped to help a stranded motorist and ended up with two arrests

An officer who stopped to render assistance to a stranded motorist ended up capturing two people suspected of breaking into the motorist’s vehicle.
Lt. Jeff Jensen was on patrol Sunday afternoon when he saw a motorist on Interstate 10 in Gautier. The man had run out of gas, so Jensen gave him a lift to get some gas at a nearby station.
When they returned to the vehicle, another was just pulling away, but Jensen saw something that didn’t look right.
“As I pulled up, another vehicle was pulling off and I noticed the broken glass on the ground.”
Jensen quickly gave chase and pulled over the suspects near Exit 68.
Jensen arrested Stanley Phillips, 46, on a charge of auto burglary and Brandi Walker, 39, for possession of stolen property.
In addition, Jensen learned Phillips was on parole and the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Jackson.
Detectives are sorting through the items found in the vehicle that are believed to be other stolen property. They hope to determine the number of victims of burglary there are by the items found.
Officers already have located a second victim on the Coast, this one from Gulfport, who also had run out of gas on the interstate a few days before Sunday’s incident.
Anyone with information about these crimes, please contact Gautier police at 228-497-2486.
