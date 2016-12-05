Ex-MSU hoopster Marcus Bullard accused of failing to appear in court

Marcus Bullard, who had a promising career as a hoopster, has been arrested for failing to appear in court on a felony drug charge.
Bullard, 42, had been free on a $50,000 bond. He was ordered held with no bond Monday.
He had been expected to appear in Harrison County Circuit Court on the drug charge Oct. 6, according to the county jail docket. The docket doesn’t specify which drug charge he had been arrested on. Bullard has previous arrests on meth, marijuana and Spice charges in recent years.
Bullard was a standout player at Long Beach High, where he graduated in 1994. He helped lead Mississippi State University to the Final Four in 1996, but his brushes with the law fouled his chances for the 1998 NBA draft.
Bullard pleaded guilty in 1998 to crack cocaine possession. While on probation, he struck a rival fraternity member in the head with a gun. His probation was revoked.
Bullard later played in Venezuela for a minor league team.
He went to prison again after pleading guilty to a crack cocaine charge in 2004.
Bullard was on parole in December 2012, when he was arrested on a drive-by shooting charge. He was accused of firing shots at an acquaintance from a car on 31st Avenue in Gulfport. A Harrison County grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict him on that charge and an unrelated felony charge of receiving stolen property involving a vehicle he was driving.
