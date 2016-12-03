South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, Dec. 2, 2016

Carrie Kelly, 42, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of felony DUI.
Christian Taylor, 19, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of burglary.
Daniel Allen, 29, was arrested Dec. 2 on two counts possession with intent, two count possession of controlled substance and possession of counterfeit money.
Kaylee Barber, 21, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of possession of meth.
Kenhantia Williams, 29, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of auto burglary.
Paul Fugate, 42, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of possession of meth.
Robert Bivins, 40, was arrested Dec. 2 on the charges of aggravated assault and possession of a scheduled substance.
Sampson McCarthy, 27, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of possession of meth.
Alfred McCullum, 53, was arrested Dec. 2 on the charges of violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.
Danile Seawright, 38, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of possession of meth.
Francis Hawkins, 29, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of violation of probation.
Pamela Burdine, 57, was arrested Dec. 2 on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and old fines.
Reco Bullock, 18, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of burglary.
