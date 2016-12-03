Crime

December 3, 2016 10:25 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, Dec. 2, 2016

Thursday, June 30

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 by Coast law enforcement officials.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos