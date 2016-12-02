Police seek IDs on theft of Beamer

Police are trying to determine the identities of three suspects wanted for questioning in the theft of a BMW.
Video footage from a fast food restaurant shows three possible suspects in the restaurant at about 5:30 a.m., just before the car was reported missing, Biloxi Lt. Christopher DeBack said.
The 2006 white four-door BMW was parked outside the restaurant on the 100 block of Reynoir Street. The theft occurred on Nov. 11, but police recently recieved video footage from the restaurant, DeBack said.
Anyone who has information should contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
