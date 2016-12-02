1 arrested, 1 wanted in Bourbon Street mass shooting

One suspect in the Bourbon Street shooting that left nine wounded and one dead has been arrested, New Orleans police said.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jordan Clay, 20, on charges of second-degree murder Thursday. Clay was arrested in St. Martin Parish and will be extradited to New Orleans, police said Friday morning.
The second suspect in the shooting, who has not been identified, is still wanted.
Clay is a resident of the 2900 block of Mills Street in Scott, Lafayette Parish, according to court records. This is not his first brush with the law this year.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 6, Clay sold another another man who had met him over Facebook a stolen .357 revolver with a serial number that had been filed down. Clay claimed in an interview with Carencro police that he had received the gun from a friend who sold it to him for “$100 and 5 grams of an unknown substance,” according to a police affidavit.
Clay was booked on illegal possession of a stolen firearm on July 2. That case is still awaiting trial in Lafayette Parish.
For the rest of this story, visit the New Orleans Advocate’s website.
Comments