DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

Former Hancock High Coach Leslie Dewitt is led from court in Bay St. Louis on Oct. 17, 2016 after she was found guilty of two counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes. Dewitt was also found not guilty of two counts of sexual battery. Video by Tim Isbell/Sun Herald
Iris scanner at Harrison County jail helps identify accused shoplifter who called herself Princess Diana. Harrison County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Richards explains how the system works and how it solved last night’s case.
George/Green County Detention Center director of security John Moran attended high school with Josh Vallum, whom he now oversees as an inmate in the jail. Vallum admitted in July to killing Mercedes Williamson, a transgender teen from Alabama.
Mercedes Williamson's mother and closest friend say the 17-year-old had a big heart and always knew that she wanted to be a woman. Williamson was killed by her boyfriend, Josh Vallum, he admitted in court.
Josh Vallum admits to killing his transgender girlfriend, 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson. But he and Jackson County District Attorney Tony Lawrence tell different stories about the motive behind the killing.