Former John Curtis standout, NFL player killed in Louisiana shooting

The man killed Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard in Terrytown, Louisiana, is former John Curtis football star Joe McKnight, according to his former high school coach.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced the homicide just after 3 p.m.
Just after the shooting social media began buzzing that McKnight was the victim, a 5-star recruit from Kenner who played for the University of Southern California before spending four years in the NFL.
Reports indicated the shooting occurred following a road rage incident at the busy intersection.
Read more of this story at The Advocate.
Comments