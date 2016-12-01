Death row inmate from Kiln denied request to drop appeals, set execution date

A Hancock County man convicted of strangling and robbing his landlady in 2013 has been denied a motion to drop his appeals process and set an execution date if not appointed new counsel.
Timothy Nelson Evans, 59, asked the state Supreme Court to appoint a new attorney to represent him in his death sentence appeal on Sept. 12.
Evans was found guilty of robbing and strangling Wenda Holling, 70, at her home in Kiln. Evans had been a boarder with her for about two years. She was reported missing on Jan. 5, 2010. Her remains were found about three weeks later on Jan. 26, 2010, on Turan Road, just north of East Wortham Road.
He initially confessed to the killing in an interview with the Sun Herald, but pleaded not guilty at trial on the advice of counsel. He was found guilty of capital murder on Aug. 23, 2013 after two hours of deliberation.
Evans claims his counsel, court-appointed attorney Alison Steiner with the state public defender’s office, capital defense division, has been unresponsive to his complaints about unfair conditions at the state penentiary at Parchman.
Evans said that, because of racial bias, he has been denied medical care and lives in poor conditions.
The court said in its motion to deny that Evans must seek recourse on those points through administrative channels at Parchman.
As for Steiner’s counsel, her filing of appeals on Evans’ behalf led the court to deny his motion to dismiss her as counsel and appoint a new attorney to his defense. They also denied his request to drop the appeal, saying it is “contrary to the mandatory appellate review of all death sentences.”
The denial was handed down Nov. 18, 2016. His appeal to overturn his conviction and remand the case back to trial is pending before the state Supreme Court.
