She turned away for just a moment, then her wallet was gone

A woman turned her back on her wallet in a Wal-Mart shopping cart long enough for a Vancleave couple to steal it, police said.
Police have arrested a Vancleave man and woman they say stole the woman’s wallet during a shopping trip in October.
The wallet contained credit cards and a pair of earrings valued at $800 and $180 in cash, Police Capt. William Jackson said. And they used her credit cards to make purchases, he said.
Police obtained arrest warrants on a grand larceny charge and took Corey Thompson and Brittney Kintsley into custody on Wednesday with help from Jackson County deputies.
Jackson said Thompson, 28, and Kintsley, 26, both of Old River Road, were identified through surveillance video at Wal-Mart that shows them using the woman’s credit cards.
The woman reported the theft on Oct. 2 and said she didn’t see who took the wallet, he said.
“More charges are pending, and will probably include credit card fraud,” Jackson said. “We’re still investigating.”
Other charges also could be filed in neighboring areas, he said.
Thompson and Kintsley were being held at the city jail pending a bond hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or email mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
The theft serves as a reminder that the holiday season is a time to take precautions, remain aware of your surroundings and keep your valuables secure, Jackson said.
Never leave your wallet or purse unattended, not even for a second, because a second is all it takes, he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments