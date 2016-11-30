South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016

Ricky Dale Roberts, 39, was arrested Nov. 29, 2016, by Moss Point Police on charges of probation violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance, all others.
Christopher Walley, 44, was arrested Nov. 29, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession, sale or transfer of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of return per court order.
John Rimmel II, 46, was arrested Nov. 29, 2016, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Justin Workman, 19, was arrested Nov. 29, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Ladarion Lofton, 29, was arrested Nov. 29, 2016 by Pascagoula Police on a felony probation violation. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI second offense, no insurance, no driver's license and giving false information to an officer.
Michael White, 42, was arrested Nov. 29, 2016 by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth and probation violation.
Tommy Boulton, 29, was arrested Nov. 29, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of false pretense.
Travis Walker, 31, was arrested Nov. 29, 2016, by Gautier Police on a probation violation and burglary, breaking and entering or home invasion. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
John May, 45, was arrested Nov. 29 on the charges of simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disobeying law enforcement and domestic violence.
Brian Bell, 63, was arrested Nov. 29 on the charges of felony malicious mischief and trespassing.
Samantha Wilkinson, 29, was arrested on Nov. 29 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
