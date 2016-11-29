Women wanted by D’Iberville police. Who are they?

Police are asking for help to identify two women suspected of making purchases on a stolen credit card.
On Monday, D’Iberville police received a complaint of a wallet stolen from a shopper’s purse at a Dollar Tree store. Within an hour of the reported theft, a credit card that had been in the stolen wallet was charged for more than $2,000 in two transactions, police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
He said the card was used a third time about an hour later at Lowe’s in Pascagoula.
Video surveillance from one of the stores captured footage of two women believed to be responsible, according to the police department’s press release.
“We are asking for anyone who may know the identity of these two individuals to contact law enforcement,” Griffin said in the release.
Anyone who may know who the women are is asked to contact D’Iberville police at 228-396- 4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787- 5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
