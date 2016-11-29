Do you know this man? Police ask for help IDing bank robber

Police have released bank surveillance video of a robber in hopes that people will recognize him by his mannerisms.
The man who whispered to tellers in the Nov. 21 holdup at The Peoples Bank on Pass Road disguised himself, but his mannerisms may give him away, Detective Matthew Dedual said.
The man was masked and unarmed when he held up the bank.
At one point in the video, he turns to face the camera behind a teller and pulls his mask down, almost completely exposing his nose, then pulls up his mask.
Police released surveillance pictures shortly after the holdup. He wore a neoprene mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, thick gloves and khaki pants. Police described him as heavyset and about 5 feet 9 inches.
It’s still unclear if the man left on foot or in a vehicle.
“He went out of a surveillance camera’s view as he walked out of the bank,” Dedual said.
The FBI is working with police on the case.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Tipsters also can make an anonymous call to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or go to mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
