He fired shots into her home after being ordered to stay away, police say

A man convicted of violating a judge’s order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend fired shots into the home where she is living, police said.
Jarvus Jaquel Jackson, 19, of Gulfport, is held at the Harrison County jail on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set his bond at $350,000.
The home, in the 3900 block of Monterey Drive, belongs to his former girlfriend’s mother, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Police were called to the home at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, he said. Jackson’s ex-girlfriend and several other people were in the home, Bromen said, but no one was wounded.
Investigators identified Jackson as the suspected gunman, and police found him a short time later in the 1700 block of 45th Avenue, Bromen said.
Jackson had been out of jail since Oct. 8 after serving 75 days for violating probation on charges involving crimes against his former girlfriend, according to the Harrison County jail docket.
Jackson also faces eight counts of contempt of court on previous orders from Gulfport Municipal Court. He has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors, two of which require him to tell the court why judgments against him should not be executed. Details of those judgments weren’t immediately available.
This is his fifth time to be held at the county jail.
Gulfport police had arrested him on a charge of simple domestic assault on Dec. 25, Feb. 16 and July 20, the docket shows.
He spent time in jail from July 20 through Oct. 8 after his arrest on 13 misdemeanors: Simple domestic assault, simple assault by threat, trespassing, malicious mischief, three counts of violating a protection order, and five counts of petit larceny.
And police had arrested him Jan. 1 after indictment on a charge of possession of marijuana. He had been released from jail on a $15,000 bond pending prosecution of the felony in Harrison County Circuit Court.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments