Home videos ‘a breakthrough’ in car burglaries, police say

Home video surveillance systems took pictures of a man as he broke car windows to steal items across East Biloxi, police said.
Officers arrested Anthony Norwood Jr., 43, Monday on four counts of auto burglary.
“Home videos were a break-through in this case,” Police Lt. Christopher De Back said. “It’s becoming more and more common for home video surveillance systems to help us make arrests.”
Police investigated the auto burglaries over a two-month period, police said, and investigators linked Norwood to the crimes after viewing surveillance videos.
Items reported stolen include electronics, purses and loose change.
“It was a quick grab,” De Back said. “In the videos, it appears he used his hand or an object in his hand to smash the windows. We’re not sure yet what he used.”
A couple dozen similar auto burglaries were reported during the same time frame. Investigators are trying to see if they can link Norwood to any of those, De Back said.
“The burglaries occurred all the way from The Point to the Porter Avenue area.”
Property reported stolen in all those under investigation include navigation systems and small electronic devices.
Investigators are following leads, trying to find the stolen property, he said.
Norwood was booked at the Harrison County jail and held with no bond because of a pending felony charge.
He had been arrested Feb. 25 after indictment on a charge of sale of cocaine, the jail docket shows. The sale in question allegedly occurred Dec. 14, 2015.
Anyone with information about auto burglaries or the stolen property is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, its criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112, or email its criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Or tipsters can call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
The Sun Herald has requested a copy of one of the videos.
“We are considering whether to release it or not,” De Back said. “We have concerns since it involves private homes.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
