She became an inmate at the jail where she worked

A woman who has spent the last five years processing inmates into the Hancock County Jail found herself behind bars on Monday morning.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Don Bass said Lisa Lavigne, 29, was arrested on a charge of grand larceny Monday around 11 a.m. Bass said she was arrested for stealing from someone she was processing into the Hancock County Jail.
“We had been investigating it for about a week and our investigation determined that she stole from someone that was being booked into the jail,” he said.
Bass said Lavigne’s bond was sat at $10,000 and she was released from the jail on the bond.
