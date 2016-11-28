Man shot, robbed declines to pursue charges, police say

A 20-year-old man who was shot and robbed by three men has told investigators he does not want to pursue criminal charges, police said.
The man was found shot in his side in the parking lot of Eastwood Townhomes on Orchard Road about 2:56 a.m. Sunday. His wound was not life-threatening. He’s been released from a hospital.
He told police he was robbed of an undetermined amount of cash as he returned home from the McDonald’s restaurant in Moss Point, Police Lt. Doug Adams said.
Police have said the wounded man told them he believes the robbers had followed him home, and said only one of them had a gun. It’s a distance of about eight miles from the McDonald’s on Mississippi 63, just south of Interstate 10, to the apartment complex.
It’s extremely likely they will rob someone else.
Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams
The man gave no indication that he knows the suspects, and told police two of them climbed in the back seat of his car as he was getting out, Adams said.
It’s unclear if the wounded man declined to press charges for fear of retaliation or some other reason.
“He came in to the police station and just told investigators he didn’t want to pursue criminal charges or prosecution,” Adams said. “Occasionally it happens.”
The man filled out paperwork to decline further investigation, he said.
The suspects would have faced charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.
“It’s extremely likely they will rob someone else,” Adams said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments