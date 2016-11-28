South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 25-27, 2016

Roger Dale Carter, 44, was arrested Nov. 26, 2016, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a parole warrant involving a conviction of generation of hazardous waste from the manufacture of an illegal substance.
Branden Taylor Huber, 20, was arrested Nov. 26, 2016, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Brandon Marquise Price, 28, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 26, 2016, on an NCIC hit.
Brandon Matthew Ogle, 19, was arrested by the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of drunkeness/profanity in a public place.
Carlton Jerome Gholder, 45, was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of murder.
Christopher Leon Winkles, 19, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 26, 2016, on a charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Dominique Brandon Griggs, 27, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Dorothy Jean McKnight, 42, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Dwan Durrell Parnell, 30, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 26, 2016, on a parole warrant on a conviction of failure to stop a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana/synthetic narcotics in a motor vehicle and contempt of court.
Ernest Eugene Leffew, 44, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 26, 2016, on a charge of embezzlement by trust and a misdemeanor charge of false information.
Gardayus Marquel Irby, 29, was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Nov. 25, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance.
Jaclyn Michelle Sullivan, 24, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 25, 2016, on a court order on a pending controlled substance charge and a misdemeanor charge of DUI 1st.
Jarvus Jaquel Jackson, 19, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 26, 2016, on a charge of shooting into a dwelling and nine counts of contempt of court.
Jason Jerome Smith, 37, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Javon Jamil Byrd, 22, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of a stolen handgun and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Jennifer Jewel Sims, 40, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 26, 2016, on a hold on a burglary charge from the Ogle County Sheriff's Office in Oregon, and a misdemeanor charge of DUI 1st offense.
John Christopher Price Jr., 35, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 26, 2016, on a probation warrant involving a forgery conviction.
Joshua Jamall Edwards, 24, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a court order on a pending charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Keith Bernard Gardner, 22, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Kenneth Rogers Everett, 25, was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Nov. 26, 2016, on a charge of DUI 3rd offense.
Kenneth Tyrone McCorvey, 27, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Wade Rolison, 29, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a probation warrant on a grand larceny conviction.
Krystal Gail Husley, 31, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 25, 2016, on a charge of controlled substance violation and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Larry Bell, 66, was arrested Nov. 26, 2016, by the Gulfport Police Department on a parole warrant involving a conviction of taking a motor vehicle.
Luther Heidelberg, 56, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on a charge of burglary of a shed and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
MC Reed Jr., 50, was arrested Nov. 25, 2016, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, on an unspecified charge from an out-of-state agency, also unspecified.
Tammy Lin Johnson, 45, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 27, 2016, on an NCIC hit and a misdemeanor charge of false ID information.
Xavier Anthony Harris, 28, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Nov. 25, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a probation warrant on a grand larceny conviction and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting and disorderly conduct/disobeying a lawful order.
Comments