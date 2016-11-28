‘A good man’ lost his life in stabbing, wife says

Eddie Vergail Stanton Sr. called for help, but it was too late.
Stanton’s wife, Mary Taylor Stanton, said her husband called his aunt around 10:20 p.m. Saturday and asked that she come get him because he had just been stabbed.
“From my understanding, right after that call, he collapsed and that's when he died,” a tearful Mary Stanton said Sunday night. “I'm really not understanding it because Eddie was not a confrontational-type guy. He wouldn't start an argument with nobody.”
Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams confirmed that Stanton died outside Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road. Police have charged Jerome Gholder, 45, with murder. He was being held at the Adult Detention Center in Pascagoula, pending an initial court appearance.
Mary Stanton said the apartment belonged to her husband’s aunt and that Gholder was the aunt’s boyfriend. Both men had been staying at the apartment.
Her husband’s body has been taken to Jackson for an autopsy. She and his father, Eddie Lee Stanton, had to identify the body.
“He will truly be missed,” Mary Stanton said. “He has a lot of family, friends and relatives. Everybody is torn up over this.”
A friend of hers introduced the couple in 2009. They married in 2011. He had five children, she had four. Stanton treated her children, who lived with them, as his own. She said he always made sure the children had what they needed before he thought about himself.
He loved spending time with the kids, she said, including two godchildren. He helped them with their homework and played games with them.
Stanton grew up in Moss Point and worked in construction. He also loved to fish, and enjoyed football and basketball. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan.
The couple had taken a break but were looking for a house where they could resettle.
“Eddie was a good man,” she said. “He never bothered anybody. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved by everybody, and he loved his kids and his parents.”
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments