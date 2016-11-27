One dead, 9 injured in Bourbon Street mass shooting

One person was killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans police.
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street near the intersection of Iberville Street.
The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown. NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison told reporters at the scene that the victims range in age from 20-37. Two victims are women; eight are men.
Harrison said officers were able to arrest two men at the scene for illegally carry of a firearm. One of the men arrested is a victim.
A normally bustling block of Bourbon and Iberville streets was shut down. Green evidence markers and police tape marked the scene, and police placed barricades at Canal and Bourbon to block off the street.
"This is not something that should've happened," said Harrison, who noted that there were "thirty or more (officers) in the block" as shots rang out.
"Very tragic, unacceptable set of circumstances," New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at the scene. "Totally unacceptable. The violence continues to spin out of control."
To read more of this developing story, visit The Advocate.
