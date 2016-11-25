South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 23, 2016.

Marcellus Holmes, 45, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Gulfport Police on felony charges of aggravated assault and DUI third or subsequent conviction.
Christopher Davidson, 26, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a felony charge of malicious mischief. He also faces misdemeanor charges of malicious mischief and petit larceny of a coin operated machine.
Clinton Elswick, 25, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Dalvin Moffett, 23, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a felony charge of burglary of an auto or vessel. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no proof of liability insurance and no turn signal.
Daniel Moore, 18, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana. He also faces misdemeanor charges of petit larceny, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substances.
Darren Harper, 39, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Gulfport Police on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, cannabinoids, and felon carrying a concealed weapon.
Eddie Hartwell, 36, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on felony charges of trafficking of a controlled substance, synthetic cannabinoids and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana.
Elizabeth Page, 25, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two counts of kidnapping and one count of uttering a forgery.
Hector Cruz, 42, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also has a misdemeanor capias warrant.
Jonathan Bankester, 33, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of domestic violence aggravated assault and a misdemeanor bench warrant.
Josia Franklin, 28, was arrested Nov. 23, by Pascagoula Police on an NCIC hit.
Matthew Carroll, 18, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Michael Peden, 25, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of murder.
Miguel Garcia, 22, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2016, by MDOC on a felony probation violation.
Nicholas Bracknell, 38, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, distrubing the family peace and resisting arrest.
Nikolas Berry, 20, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of sale of a controlled substance, oxymorphone hyrdochloride.
Richard Benton, 39, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces two misdemeanors of contempt of court.
Rivers Fayard, 24, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Rodney Crosby, 45, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of taking of a motor vehicle.
William Love, 32, was arrested Nov. 23, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony shoplifting.
Comments