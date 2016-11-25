Couple found with 21.2 kilos of meth confess they’re drug couriers

A couple held for immigration officials have admitted they were acting as drug couriers when they were found with 21.2 kilos of meth behind a Gulfport hotel.
Miguel Villalobos Chavez, 35, and Maria Martina Martinez Marcias, 33, accepted plea deals recently in U.S. District Court. They each pleaded guilty to a charge of interstate and foreign travel in aid of drug racketeering enterprises.
That amount of meth weighs nearly 47 pounds.
They were arrested July 16 behind a hotel on U.S. 49 in Gulfport in an undercover sting operation, court papers show.
Marcias was serving as lookout while Chavez began to unload the meth from a vehicle, believing they were dealing with someone hired by a broker in Mexico.
Neither speaks English. An interpreter has been called to court to translate for them, records show.
They will be sentenced Feb. 22.
They each face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
They also face deportation.
