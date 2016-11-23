Police: 2 Simon City Royals kidnapped, 1 shot over ‘disrespect’

Three people involved with the Simon City Royals street gang kidnapped two other members, one of whom was shot in the hand, police said.
“It was over a disrespect issue involving some vehicles, based on what we were told,” police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
The two alleged victims, both men over age 18, escaped and were at U.S. 49 and South Swan Road when one of them called police about 12:25 a.m. Monday, he said.
Two men and a woman have been arrested on two counts each of kidnapping. Police identified them as Gulfport residents Blaklyn Mason Taylor, 23; Brett Leslie Ridens, 28; and Elizabeth Jean Page, 25.
Taylor, the alleged shooter, also was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. Ridens also was arrested on a charge of taking a motor vehicle.
The alleged victims told police they had been held against their will in the 14000 block of H Page Road, Bromen said. The men said they were involved in a fight with Taylor when he shot one of them in the hand. They said they managed to escape after the shooting.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital. Bromen said his wound was not life-threatening.
Patrol officers found Taylor and Ridens in a traffic stop about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 90 and 30th Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen Oct. 28 from the 11400 block of Fairfield Lane. Police believe Ridens took it, Bromen said.
The men were booked at the Harrison County jail. Taylor was held on bonds that total $450,000. Ridens’ bonds total $350,000.
Police arrested Page early Wednesday. Her bonds total $300,000.
None is eligible to make bail, the jail docket shows.
Taylor is held with no bond after indictment on a 2015 arrest of possession of meth.
Ridens is held with no bond after indictment on a 2015 arrest on a meth-sales charge.
Page has no bond on a pending forgery charge from an arrest Oct. 14.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
