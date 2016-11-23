South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016

Jessica Buckley, 28, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of possession of meth, uttering forgery, possession of paraphernalia and possession of pharmaceuticals.
Belinda Harper, 53, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Blaklyn Taylor, 23, was arrested Nov. 22 on two counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Brett Ridens, 28, was arrested Nov. 22 on two count of kidnapping and taking of a motor vehicle.
James Hudson was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of violation of probation.
Jonathan Becton, 25, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of violation of probation.
David Pujol, 37, was arrested Nov. 22 on three counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Justin Stabler, 30, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of violation of probation.
Kenneth Jenkins, 26, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of violation of probation.
Matthew Gallant, 32, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of violation of probation.
Stephen Watson, 30, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
William Young, 36, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of failure to stop.
Arthur McMilan, 53,was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of burglary.
Comments