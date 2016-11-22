‘Model’ NOPD cop had secret life as serial sexual predator, police say

For years, the New Orleans Police Department held Marcellus White out as a model cop. His work mentoring young Iberville housing development residents won him an “Angel Award,” glowing newspaper profiles and the praise of future NOPD Superintendent Eddie Compass.
But lurking beneath the surface, New Orleans police now allege, was a serial sexual predator.
White now stands accused of molesting and assaulting at least four boys over the course of 16 years.
On Monday, he was rebooked on 13 new sex crimes counts, two months after he was first accused of raping a 14-year-old boy this spring. Magistrate Commissioner Brigid Collins set his bail on the new counts at more than $2 million.
The 19-year NOPD veteran has confessed to several of the assaults, according to a warrant for his arrest. That warrant says White was in a position to victimize other young boys along the way, and it raises questions about how the police department could have missed for so many years what detectives now say was “pervasive” sexual abuse.
White groomed several of his victims through his role as a karate instructor at the Iberville housing development and as a youth mentor on behalf of his fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, police say.
Police allege that in 2000, White insisted on driving a then 11-year-old boy a few blocks home. The boy was a member of both White’s Iberville Scorpions Karate Academy and his Sigma Beta Club, a program of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.
Read the full story at The New Orleans Advocate.
Comments