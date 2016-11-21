Slain gang member’s cousin arrested on child molestation charge

A sheriff’s office SWAT team raided a home in Leetown on Thursday to arrest a man accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl.
Chancey Ashton Bilbo, 25, faces a charge of child molestation.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Investigator Gary Hudgens said Bilbo was arrested without incident at his residence on Tom Lee Road, in the northwest area of the county, about 20 miles east of Picayune.
About a month ago, investigators received a tip from Hope Haven Children’s Services of Bay St. Louis regarding a possible child sexual assault involving Bilbo. Hope Haven, an organization that advocates and provides resources for abused and neglected kids, obtained the information during a forensic interview with the child, Hudgens said.
He said the investigation revealed Bilbo molested the girl several times over the past year at his Leetown residence.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for his arrest and deployed the SWAT team to execute it on Thursday.
Hudgens said the SWAT team assisted in the arrest because Bilbo posed a “possible threat to law enforcement officers.”
Bilbo is the cousin of Matthew “Sit Twig” Spooner, a Simon City Royals gang member who was shot to death this summer in New Orleans.
Bilbo surrendered to deputies peacefully, Hudgens said.
He is being held at the Hancock County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond on the child molestation charge and a $2,500 bond on a contempt of court charge.
Hudgens said the investigation remains ongoing.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments