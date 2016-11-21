He stole from Coast mailboxes that had red flag up

A man who admitted his role in a “red flag” mail theft scheme in Harrison County has been ordered to help repay nearly $10,000.
Greg Anderson, 38, stole mail from residents who had raised the flags on their mailboxes to show postal workers they had outgoing mail. Their mail contained checks with their bank routing information. The victims’ names and banking information were used to make counterfeit checks presented at Wal-Mart stores in Pass Christian, Biloxi, and Crowey, Texas, court records show.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden on Friday sentenced Anderson to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of probation, and ordered him to help two co-defendants repay $9,671.87.
Anderson in August admitted he stole mail from Nov. 22, 2013, through Jan 1., 2014. On that last day, he accompanied two co-defendants to spend one of the checks at the Wal-Mart in Pass Christian.
An indictment that charged Anderson and four others said the mail thefts and counterfeit-check schemes began Oct. 4, 2013, and continued through Nov. 18, 2014.
Prosecutors have said the bogus checks were used to buy electronics, gift cards, prepaid credit cards, food, clothes and hotel accommodations.
Anderson was living at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta when he was summoned to court, records show.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
