Biloxi police release photos of whispering bank robber

An unarmed, masked man whispered as he robbed The Peoples Bank on Pass Road at about 3 p.m. Monday, according to Biloxi police, who provided surveillance photos shortly afterward.
Police Capt. Bruce Johnson identified the suspect as a male who wore khaki pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and thick gloves. He wore a neoprene mask over his face and a beanie cap on his head.
Police later described the man as heavy-set and between 5-feet-9- to 5-feet-10-inches tall. He wore a brown belt and may have worn brown shoes.
Only one customer was in the bank, and no injuries were reported when the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man demanded money from a teller and spoke “in a whispering, low, kind of excited, nervous voice and did the same thing to the teller next to her,” Johnson said outside of the bank.
The bank robbery almost went off unnoticed, he said.
Patrol officers, criminal investigators and the police intelligence division responded to a call for help. Police also enacted their bank robbery plan, which involves monitoring intersections, Johnson said.
A K-9 team was called to the bank in case the robber left on foot. Police did not know if the man walked off or left in a vehicle.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112. Or tipsters can contact the department’s criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Tipsters can provide anonymous information by calling the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for a tip resulting in a felony arrest.
Johnson gave the Sun Herald details from an initial report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
