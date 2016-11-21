Three charged in separate burglary cases in Jackson County

Three people are charged in two unrelated burglaries that occurred in Jackson County, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.
Desrae Zamontre Durden, 19, of Biloxi and a 16-year-old juvenile are charged with burglary of a dwelling in an incident on Cook Road last month.
Durden is held on $5,000 bond. The juvenile was sent to Jackson County Youth Court.
In a separate case, Jonathan Kingston, 43, of Biloxi is charged with burglary of a dwelling stemming from an incident in September.
Kingston was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Biloxi police on charges of burglary and receiving and possession of stolen property. He remains in the Harrison County jail under a $100,000 bond on one charge and is not bondable on the other, according to the Harrison County jail docket. He also was charged with three burglary charges in March by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and two other burglary-related charges in April 2015 by Harrison County.
Jackson County has placed a hold on him for probation violation. He is awaiting extradition to Jackson County.
