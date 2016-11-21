South Mississippi felony mugshots for week ending Nov. 20, 2016

Samuel Taylor, 28, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a burglary of a residence charge.
Thomas Donahue, 23, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Tony Huey, 52, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, after being indicted on a felony bad check charge.
William Fithium, 18, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a burglary of a vehicle charge.
Michael Robert Dunn, 45, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Kevin Tran, 25, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on general burglary and auto burglary charges.
Justine Perna, 18, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Donald Ray Quinn, 49, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Malon Agent Jr., 43, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a bench warrant and a motor vehicle theft charge.
Justin Stabler, 30, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a probation warrant for forgery.
Andarius Thomas, 23, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on a larceny charge.
Bryan Bennett, 29, was arrested Nov. 20, 2016, on burglary and possession of methamphetamine charges.
Ricky Allan Hall, 51, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Tevis Glynne McDuffie, 29, was arrested on a charge of possession of meth on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Ayreon Devonte Davis, 21, was arrested on an armed robbery charge Nov. 19, 2016.
Logan Thomas Tull, 20, was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Pashun Lajade Robinson, 35, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of driving without a license, no proof of insurance and driving on the right half/wrong side of the road.
Angel Luis Martinez, 22, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on a false pretense charge Nov. 19, 2016.
William Mangrum, 27, was arrested Nov. 18 on a charge of violation of probation.
Nicklas Hinton was arrested Nov. 18 on two counts of possession with intent.
Quamaine Williams, 24, was arrested Nov. 18 on a charge of possession of stolen firearm.
Hallis Russ Jr., 28, was arrested Nov. 18 on a charge of felony domestic violence.
Amos Mays, 43, was arrested Nov. 18 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Cleveland Chatman, 56, was arrested Nov. 18 on a charge of violation of probation.
Thomas Foster, 24, was arrested Nov. 18 on the charges of failure to stop and receiving stolen property.
Gerrad Stanley, 42, was arrested Nov. 18 on the charges of felon carryin a weapon and receiving stolen property.
Johnathan Walker, 29, was arrested Nov. 18 on a charge of possession with intent.
Tran Tram, 36, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Warren Cole, 58, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a felony charge of burglary as well as two misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Jonathan Kingston, 43, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Biloxi Police on felony charges of receiving or possessing stolen property and burglary.
Stephen Benard, 35, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Waveland Police on a charge of possession or transfer of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. He also faces a shoplifting charge.
Julio Williams, 34, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a felony charge of posession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Richard Magee, 32, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on three charges of transfer of a controlled substance.
Kenneth West, 51, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office and USM on nine felony indictments. Four counts are sexual battery, two counts are touching a child for lustful purposes, molesting; and three counts are touching a child for lustful purposes.
Jeremy McNair, 18, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two counts of shoplifting, third or subsequent shoplifting conviction. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of trespassing after notice of non-permission.
James Holliman, 52, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of possession of synthetic narcotics.
Jimmy Redwine, 51, was arrested November 17, 2016, by MDOC on a charge of uttering a forgery.
Jataurus Carter, 23, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Moss Point Police on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and providing false ID.
James Swaim, 26, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two counts of DUI, third or subsequent conviction and burglary of all but a dwelling.
Jarad Jones, 22, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Harry Thomas, 40, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by MDOC on robbery and grand larceny charges.
Jackson Key, 19, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of all but a dwelling.
Donald Radley, 52, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of embezzlement - agents, trustees, clerks or persons.
Delemous Watts, 40, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Andrew Law, 32, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary. He also faces misdemeanor charge of nonpayment of old fines.
Carrie McDonald, 43, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary.
Anthony Bonilla, 35, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison Count Sheriff's Office on two felony false pretense charges and a misdemeanor charge of contempt for default in payment of restitution.
Christopher Pickens, 28, was arrested on Nov. 17 on the charges of failure to stop and receiving stolen property.
Andrew Law, 32, was arrested on Nov. 17 on two counts of burglary and motor vehicle theft.
Ryan Gasper, 22, was arrested on Nov. 17 on the charges of felony pursuit, grand larceny, no drivers license, no insurance and reckless driving.
Jessica Osborne, 36 was arrested on Nov. 17 on the charges of possession of meth, manufacturing a controlled substance and generation of hazardous waste.
Jacob Anglada, 21, was arrested on Nov. 17 on four counts of burglary, grand larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Jessica Herrera, 26, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Christopher Clark, 32, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of false pretense.
Brain Teague, 28, was arrested on Nov. 17 on the charges of felony pursuit, aggravated assault and leaving a scene with injuries.
Glenn Stotz was arrested on Nov. 17 on two counts trafficking a controlled substance.
Brandon Yackso, 23, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of possession of intent.
Richard Kraft, 44, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of simple assault on a police officer.
John Deckard, 30, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of false pretense.
Jody Husband, 37, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of forged prescription.
Amanda Journell, 30, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of taking possession of a vehicle.
Denyon Free, 34, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tosh Humphrey, 36, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Tammy O’Halloran, 50, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a bench warrant, probation violation and burglary charges.
Tanner Schaefer, 20, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Shadryck Brown, 26, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on simple assault of a police officer, felony eluding and carrying concealed weapon after felony conviction charges.
Russell Clack, 35, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Sara Ceron, 30, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Rhett Peters, 40, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Robert Frieghtman, 32, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Michael Denham, 31, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Malcolm Dedeaux, 23, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by convicted felon and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
Leo Magee, 26, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of bad check, forgery and burglary charges.
Mary Coleman, 58, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of felony exploitation of a vulnerable adults.
Keon Hawkins, 36, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
John Herrington, 25, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of burglary and a petit larceny charge.
Kant Easterling, 39, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on identity theft and false information charges.
Jimmy Mendoza-Diaz, 44, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Femi Mewase, 46, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Eric Johnson, 22, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a possession of stolen property charge.
Destin Johnson, 27, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Devonta Caldwell, 24, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Alexander Montano, 39, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Rakeem Street, 25, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on two counts of sell, transfer, distribute or possess a controlled substance.
Terry McNeal Jr., 26, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a possession of scheduled substance charge.
Orlandus Hugger, 23, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on possession of scheduled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, improper equipment and no insurance charges.
Marsha Peters, 40, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on two counts of burglary.
Richard Gonzalez Caldera, 44, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and on motor vehicle violation, driving without headlights and no insurance charges.
Jonathan Ladnier, 32, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a charge of discretion or non-support of child under 18.
Jeffrey Hammons, 41, was arrested on a probation violation charge.
Joshua Harris, 27, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on an aggravated assault charge.
John Klos, 48, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Gregory Henderson, 34, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on probation violation and domestic violence simple assault charges.
Desrae Durden, 19, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Debroderick Waites-Hunter, 21, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Demetrius Beverly, 38, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a probation violation charge and two counts of sale of a controlled substance.
Adonnis May-Bridges, 22, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Pounds, 26, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a larceny charge.
Charles Hendrick, 55, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on two counts of burglary.