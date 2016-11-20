Man gets prison, fine for weapons and drug charge

A 25-year-old Gulfport man has been fined $3,000 and sentenced to prison for five years for carrying a firearm while trafficking marijuana.
Jerrell Markiem Cleveland was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.
Cleveland was on parole on a home burglary conviction when Gulfport police arrested him Jan. 20, 2014, on drug-trafficking charges that led to federal charges.
Cleveland was trafficking less than 50 kilos of marijuana the day of his arrest, a five-count indictment said.
The handgun he was found with had an obliterated serial number, a document said. The weapon was a Cobra .38-caliber derringer -- a compact handgun that he has forfeited.
Cleveland pleaded guilty in August. He faced 30 years or more in prison had his case gone to trial.
His prison term must be served in addition to his state prison sentence.
Cleveland was 17 in 2008 when he and two other teens were charged as adults in the burglary of a home. His parole has been revoked. He will finish serving that prison term Nov. 10, 2021, the state prison website shows.
