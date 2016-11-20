South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016
Logan Thomas Tull, 20, was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Angel Luis Martinez, 22, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on a false pretense charge Nov. 19, 2016.
Ayreon Devonte Davis, 21, was arrested on an armed robbery charge Nov. 19, 2016.
Pashun Lajade Robinson, 35, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of driving without a license, no proof of insurance and driving on the right half/wrong side of the road.
Ricky Allan Hall, 51, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Tevis Glynne McDuffie, 29, was arrested on a charge of possession of meth on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Wallace Cornelious Jackson, 36, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of simple possession of a controlled substance.
