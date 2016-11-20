Pass shooting victim in critical condition

The victim in a shooting early Saturday night in Pass Christian is in critical condition, Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said Sunday.
The 26-year-old man, from Harrison County, was shot twice in the abdomen while sitting in a vehicle in front of a home he was visiting, Hendricks said.
The shooting was reported about 6 p.m. in the 300 block of West Railroad Street.
Hendricks said he would meet with detectives Sunday afternoon to see if they have identified a suspect.
The wounded man is in an intensive care unit, he said.
"We're stilling trying to get in touch with his family,” he said. "We have been interviewing witnesses and hope we can make an arrest soon.”
Police will obtain an arrest warrant once they believe they know who fired the shots.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
