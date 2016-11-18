South Mississippi felony mugshots for Nov. 17, 2016

James Holliman, 52, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of possession of synthetic narcotics.
Andrew Law, 32, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary. He also faces misdemeanor charge of nonpayment of old fines.
Anthony Bonilla, 35, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison Count Sheriff's Office on two felony false pretense charges and a misdemeanor charge of contempt for default in payment of restitution.
Carrie McDonald, 43, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary.
Delemous Watts, 40, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Donald Radley, 52, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of embezzlement - agents, trustees, clerks or persons.
Harry Thomas, 40, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by MDOC on robbery and grand larceny charges.
Jackson Key, 19, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of all but a dwelling.
James Swaim, 26, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two counts of DUI, third or subsequent conviction and burglary of all but a dwelling.
Jarad Jones, 22, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Jataurus Carter, 23, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Moss Point Police on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and providing false ID.
Jeremy McNair, 18, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two counts of shoplifting, third or subsequent shoplifting conviction. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of trespassing after notice of non-permission.
Jimmy Redwine, 51, was arrested November 17, 2016, by MDOC on a charge of uttering a forgery.
Jonathan Kingston, 43, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Biloxi Police on felony charges of receiving or possessing stolen property and burglary.
Julio Williams, 34, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a felony charge of posession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Kenneth West, 51, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office and USM on nine felony indictments. Four counts are sexual battery, two counts are touching a child for lustful purposes, molesting; and three counts are touching a child for lustful purposes.
Richard Magee, 32, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on three charges of transfer of a controlled substance.
Stephen Benard, 35, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Waveland Police on a charge of possession or transfer of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. He also faces a shoplifting charge.
Tran Tram, 36, was arrested November 17, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Warren Cole, 58, was arrested Nov. 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a felony charge of burglary as well as two misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Comments