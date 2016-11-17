South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 16, 2016

Amanda Journell, 30, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of taking possession of a vehicle.
Charles Dismukes, 30, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of distributing a controlled substance.
Brandon Yackso, 23, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of possession of intent.
Brain Teague, 28, was arrested on Nov. 17 on the charges of felony pursuit, aggravated assault and leaving a scene with injuries.
Christopher Clark, 32, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of false pretense.
Christopher Pickens, 28, was arrested on Nov. 17 on the charges of failure to stop and receiving stolen property.
Denyon Free, 34, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Glenn Stotz was arrested on Nov. 17 on two counts trafficking a controlled substance.
Jacob Anglada, 21, was arrested on Nov. 17 on four counts of burglary, grand larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Jessica Herrera, 26, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Jessica Osborne, 36 was arrested on Nov. 17 on the charges of possession of meth, manufacturing a controlled substance and generation of hazardous waste.
Jody Husband, 37, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of forged prescription.
John Deckard, 30, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of false pretense.
Richard Kraft, 44, was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of simple assault on a police officer.
Ryan Gasper, 22, was arrested on Nov. 17 on the charges of felony pursuit, grand larceny, no drivers license, no insurance and reckless driving.
Andrew Law, 32, was arrested on Nov. 17 on two counts of burglary and motor vehicle theft.
Comments