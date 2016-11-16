He ditched the car and passenger after a chase. Then he got caught.

A Moss Point man whose high-speed chase from police left a woman seriously injured is in jail Wednesday.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said a pursuit involving Pascagoula police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department began about 6 p.m. Tuesday when a police officer saw 28-year-old Brian Teague allegedly commit an auto burglary in the parking lot of a store on Mississippi 613.
When the officer turned on his blue lights, Teague took off, almost hitting the officer’s car, Ezell said. The officer followed Teague as he traveled south on Mississippi 613 and on to Big Point Road. Teague then turned off Big Point Road, went through a field and a resident’s yard before re-entering Wolf Ridge Road, where sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit.
The Chevrolet Trailblazer Teague was driving left the road and hit a tree on the passenger side. Teague ran off, leaving his passenger with what appeared to be serious injuries, Ezell said. The woman was taken to Singing River Hospital.
Law enforcement arrested Teague about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on a traffic stop, Ezell said.
He was booked in Jackson County jail on felony pursuit, aggravated assault and leaving the scene with injuries charges. He is currently being held without bond.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
