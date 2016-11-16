Second suspect arrested in Picayune murder

A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Slidell man shot in Picayune in late October.
Nicky R. Smith, 38, was arrested Nov. 9 by Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department. He has been charged with accessory after the fact and released on $50,000 bond, according to the Picayune Item.
Mark Johnson, 39, of Slidell was shot multiple times during an argument on Davis Dawsey Road on Oct. 29.
Richard L. Carver, 18, was charged in Johnson’s death. The sheriff’s department would not say what role Smith played in Johnson’s death or provide other details.
Carver also was wanted on charges of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a crime. He is being held at the Pearl River County jail on a $1 million bond for murder and $5,000 bond each for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a crime. He also has three contempt of court charges pending.
