South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 15, 2016.

Malcolm Dedeaux, 23, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by convicted felon and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
Alexander Montano, 39, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Destin Johnson, 27, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Devonta Caldwell, 24, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Eric Johnson, 22, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a possession of stolen property charge.
Femi Mewase, 46, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Jimmy Mendoza-Diaz, 44, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
John Herrington, 25, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of burglary and a petit larceny charge.
Kant Easterling, 39, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on identity theft and false information charges.
Keon Hawkins, 36, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Leo Magee, 26, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of bad check, forgery and burglary charges.
Mary Coleman, 58, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of felony exploitation of a vulnerable adults.
Michael Denham, 31, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Rhett Peters, 40, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Robert Frieghtman, 32, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Russell Clack, 35, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Sara Ceron, 30, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Shadryck Brown, 26, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on simple assault of a police officer, felony eluding and carrying concealed weapon after felony conviction charges.
Tammy O’Halloran, 50, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a bench warrant, probation violation and burglary charges.
Tanner Schaefer, 20, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Tosh Humphrey, 36, was arrested Nov. 15, 2016, on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Comments