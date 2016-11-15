Can you help police ID people in fight that led to gunfire?

Police are seeking help to identify people involved in a large fight Tuesday at the Goldin Sportsplex on Prudie Circle, which ended after gunshots were fired.
Police Sgt. Josh Bromen said as officers arrived the sports complex about 4:20 p.m., a large group of people ran off in various directions.
Upon searching the area, police found a handgun but made no arrests, Bromen said.
By 6 p.m., local media sent police a link to a video posted to Facebook that shows several girls or women engaged in a fistfight, surrounded by a crowd of onlookers. Other fights were shown on the video, which also shows the crowd quickly dispersing after about two minutes when gunshots are heard in the background.
Bromen said officers will analyze the video to see if anyone shown on it can be identified. He said most people in the video are likely teens or young adults.
He said the sports complex is a popular area in Gulfport. Children are often at its playground. There’s almost always a basketball game or two going on after school, Bromen said.
“For the most part, it’s a pretty good spot to hang out at,” he said. “It was built for recreation.”
Anyone with information about the fight or the shooting is asked to call Gulfport police at 868-5959.
