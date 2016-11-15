A 12-year-old boy heard dogs barking and found a man in his kitchen

A Vancleave man is behind bars after a 12-year-old boy found him rummaging through the kitchen of his Jackson County home, officials said.
John Coty Herrington, 25, was arrested Tuesday morning on a residential burglary and auto burglary charges, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Ezell said the boy was inside his home on Old River Road on Monday when he heard the family dogs barking. The boy found Herrington going through a cabinet, Ezell said.
In an unrelated case, Herrington’s neighbor reported on Oct. 15 a handgun and checkbook missing from his pickup truck. Ezell said Herrington took the items, forged a check and tried to cash it at a local bank. The handgun has not been recovered.
Sheriff’s officials received a tip that Herrington was sleeping in a tent behind his parents’ home. That’s where investigators found him Tuesday.
Herrington is held at the Jackson County jail on a $20,000 bond, but he will be held at the jail on a Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
