After chase from Biloxi to D’Iberville, two suspects caught

Details are sketchy, but the Biloxi and D’Iberville police departments have arrested two suspects after a chase that started in Biloxi and ended outside the Head Start Center on Popp’s Ferry Road in D’Iberville.
Biloxi Police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said a Biloxi K-9 officer used his teeth to grab one suspect. Officers call that a “K-9 apprehension,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said Biloxi’s criminal investigations division is at the scene. The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
