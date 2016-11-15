Crime

November 15, 2016 1:17 PM

After chase from Biloxi to D’Iberville, two suspects caught

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

D’Iberville

Details are sketchy, but the Biloxi and D’Iberville police departments have arrested two suspects after a chase that started in Biloxi and ended outside the Head Start Center on Popp’s Ferry Road in D’Iberville.

Biloxi Police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said a Biloxi K-9 officer used his teeth to grab one suspect. Officers call that a “K-9 apprehension,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said Biloxi’s criminal investigations division is at the scene. The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos