South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 14, 2016.

Marsha Peters, 40, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on two counts of burglary.
Adonnis May-Bridges, 22, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Pounds, 26, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a larceny charge.
Charles Hendrick, 55, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on two counts of burglary.
Debroderick Waites-Hunter, 21, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Demetrius Beverly, 38, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a probation violation charge and two counts of sale of a controlled substance.
Desrae Durden, 19, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Dimeshia Hunter, 25, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Gregory Henderson, 34, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on probation violation and domestic violence simple assault charges.
Jeffrey Hammons, 41, was arrested on a probation violation charge.
John Klos, 48, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Jonathan Ladnier, 32, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a charge of discretion or non-support of child under 18.
Joshua Harris, 27, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on an aggravated assault charge.
Orlandus Hugger, 23, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on possession of scheduled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, improper equipment and no insurance charges.
Rakeem Street, 25, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on two counts of sell, transfer, distribute or possess a controlled substance.
Richard Gonzalez Caldera, 44, was arrested Nov. 14, 2016, on a hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and on motor vehicle violation, driving without headlights and no insurance charges.
Comments