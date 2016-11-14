South Mississippi felony mugshots for week ending Nov. 13

Kristin Fricke, 27, was arrested nov. 12, 2016, by Waveland Police on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Timothy Malone, 42, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Shawna Hover, 33, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Qwentin Sparkman, 27, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant of possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Brinkerhoff, 32, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Glen Summers, 47, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Luis Cordero-Alvarez, 21, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Jacob McMurrin, 29, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges including resisting or obstructing arrest, destruction of public property, providing false information, two counts of simple domestic violence, reckless driving and failure to yield to blue lights.
Jonathan Martin, 23, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Craig Sandifer, 20, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Gulfport Police on felony charges of aggravated assault and accessory after the fact. He also faces misdemeanor charges of providing false information, possession of a controlled substance, first and second offense; and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Erik Hubbert, 36, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Sheree Fournet, 42, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Sonya Haynes, 44, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a charge of compulsory school attendance requirement.
Sophia Ferrara, 40, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance, embezzlement, second offense DUI and no proof of insurance charges.
Matthew Gonzalez, 27, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Nicholas Brown, 22, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Lizana, 34, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a bench warrant and a charge of accessory after the fact.
Johnny Swain, 30, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance with intent and false reporting of a crime charges.
Ethel Freeman, 51, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a charge of third or consecutive shoplifting conviction.
Marquita Dupree, 33, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on controlled substance violations and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle charges.
Ashley Parker, 26, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess pseudoephedrine charges.
Brandon Bright, 23, was arrested Nov.11, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Donnie Ray Towner, 61, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest by fighting charges.
Angelia Holley, 37, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a charge of acquisition of a controlled substance by fraud.
Scotty Street, 38, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on two counts of robbery.
Quinyatta Brown, 21, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of simple assault of a police officer.
Richard Rogers, 55, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
LaDarrius Murphy, 24, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on an aggravated assault charge and two counts of contempt of court.
Sheldon Galle, 23, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a burglary of a dwelling charge.
Karissa Robertson, 24, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of malicious mischief.
Joshua Swan, 29, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Kristen Thrash, 27, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a burglary charge.
Jennifer Whitting, 30, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia charges.
John Leggett, 50, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Ivie Williams, 61, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of touching of a child for lustful purposes.
Craig Bryan, 31, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance and on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Eddie Smith, 26, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on burglary of a dwelling and possession of synthetic cannabinoid charges.
Jenna Albritton, 28, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Deaundric Watson, 29, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on three counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm after felony conviction and possession of a stolen firearm.
Cherise Aucoin, 27, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Tyler Nichols, 24, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on a parole warrant for felony DUI, felony DUI and driving with a suspended license charges.
Ronald Monroe, 57, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany Mitchell, 34, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a controlled substance charges.
William McNeely, 45, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on a bench warrant and possession of a stolen firearm charge.
Nigel Saunders, 18, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on two counts of contempt of court and a grand larceny charge.
Robert Foxen, 19, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on stolen firearms and operation of a vehicle while under the influence of other substance charges.
Jacob Moss, 26, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Kayla Hendricks, 24, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on an auto burglary charge.
Charles Brown, 36, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Daniel Fusion, 29, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on possession of a weapon after felony conviction and felony DUI charges.
Ivan Cole, 32, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and on a possession of a weapon after a felony conviction charge.
Derrick Dujmov, 27, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on possession of LSD and methamphetamine charges
Benjamin Franklin Jr., 18, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, on an auto burglary charge.
Wanda Harris, 456, was arrested Nov. 8 on two counts grand larceny and a charge of burglary.
Leslie McCurdy, 34, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Anita Tolbert, 48, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of violation of probation.
Christopher Sims, 25, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of possession of crack with intent.
Jerry Sims, 27, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of possession with intent.
Clifford Crawford, 41, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of violation of probation.
Diana Boos, 63, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of felony bad check.
Alvin Jones, 38, was arrested Nov. 8 on two counts of sale of cocaine and a charge of violation of probation.
Lionel Fields, 19, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of possession of meth.
Dorman Allen, 37, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of felony DUI.
Jaquan Jones, 22, was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of possession of meth with intent.
Ronald Thornton, 46, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Melony Emch, 41, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of meth.
Nicholas Wallace, 37, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of meth.
Markayle Beans, 28, was arrested Nov. 7 on the charges of aggravated domestic assault and simple domestic assault.
Dustin Skaar, 30 was arrested Nov. 7 on three counts of possession with intent.
Travis Rankins, 22, was arrested Nov. 7 on two counts of burglary.
William Lienhardt was arrested Nov. 7 on the charges of manufacturing paraphernalia, DUI, speeding and no drivers license.
Antoine Johnson was arrested Nov. 7 on the charges of possession of meth and two counts transfer of a controlled substance.
Richard Ricks, 39, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of meth.
Stephanie Roper, 44, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of burglary.
David Flowers, 24, was arrested Nov. 7 on three counts of auto burglary.
Shameek Moore, 38, was arrested Nov. 7 on the charges of trafficking MDMA and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Brennan Sheldon, 29, was arrested Nov. 7 on a felony charge of aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor simple assault.
Charles Chevalier, 35, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of grand larceny.
Jessie Millis, 25, was arrested Nov. 7, on felony counts of eluding an officer with a motor vehicle and two counts of simple assault on a police officer, firefighter or school official. He also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving a motor vehicle, first offense DUI and two counts of resisting arrest. He is on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Billie Jo Butler, 45, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of burglary.