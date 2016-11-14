South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 12-13

Sheree Fournet, 42, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Craig Sandifer, 20, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Gulfport Police on felony charges of aggravated assault and accessory after the fact. He also faces misdemeanor charges of providing false information, possession of a controlled substance, first and second offense; and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Erik Hubbert, 36, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Glen Summers, 47, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob McMurrin, 29, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges including resisting or obstructing arrest, destruction of public property, providing false information, two counts of simple domestic violence, reckless driving and failure to yield to blue lights.
Jonathan Martin, 23, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Kristin Fricke, 27, was arrested nov. 12, 2016, by Waveland Police on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Luis Cordero-Alvarez, 21, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Qwentin Sparkman, 27, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant of possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Brinkerhoff, 32, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Shawna Hover, 33, was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Timothy Malone, 42, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
