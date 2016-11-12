South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov.11, 2016.

Ethel Freeman, 51, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a charge of third or consecutive shoplifting conviction.
Angelia Holley, 37, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a charge of acquisition of a controlled substance by fraud.
Ashley Parker, 26, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess pseudoephedrine charges.
Brandon Bright, 23, was arrested Nov.11, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Donnie Ray Towner, 61, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest by fighting charges.
Johnny Swain, 30, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance with intent and false reporting of a crime charges.
Marquita Dupree, 33, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on controlled substance violations and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle charges.
Matthew Gonzalez, 27, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Nicholas Brown, 22, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Lizana, 34, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a bench warrant and a charge of accessory after the fact.
Sonya Haynes, 44, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on a charge of compulsory school attendance requirement.
Sophia Ferrara, 40, was arrested Nov. 11, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance, embezzlement, second offense DUI and no proof of insurance charges.
