South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 10, 2016.

Sheldon Galle, 23, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a burglary of a dwelling charge.
Cherise Aucoin, 27, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Craig Bryan, 31, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance and on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Deaundric Watson, 29, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on three counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm after felony conviction and possession of a stolen firearm.
Eddie Smith, 26, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on burglary of a dwelling and possession of synthetic cannabinoid charges.
Ivie Williams, 61, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of touching of a child for lustful purposes.
Jenna Albritton, 28, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Jennifer Whitting, 30, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia charges.
John Leggett, 50, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Joshua Swan, 29, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Karissa Robertson, 24, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of malicious mischief.
Kristen Thrash, 27, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a burglary charge.
LaDarrius Murphy, 24, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on an aggravated assault charge and two counts of contempt of court.
Quinyatta Brown, 21, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of simple assault of a police officer.
Richard Rogers, 55, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Scotty Street, 38, was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, on two counts of robbery.
Comments