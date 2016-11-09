Gulfport police say middle school student brought gun, knives to campus

Gulfport police confirmed a student North Gulfport 7th and 8th Grade brought a pellet gun and knives to campus on Wednesday.
Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Chief Leonard Papania will release more details to media at a 2 p.m. press conference.
Police have not released the identity of the student or said how school officials found the weapons.
Sun Herald has a reporter and photographer on the way to the police station, and we’ll update this story as more information is available.
