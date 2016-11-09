Cops said they smelled pot, but it’s not why they arrested him

It wasn’t the strong odor of marijuana at the door of a man’s home that led to his arrest, a court paper said. Or the appearance that he was hiding something behind his back.
It’s what police said found when they went inside.
Here’s what they say Shameek Moore, 38, had in his home: A loaded .40-caliber Glock pistol on an ottoman by the front door. A .40-caliber magazine in his bedroom. And 56 doses of ecstasy and a small amount of marijuana.
Ecstasy, also is known as Molly or MDMA, is a club drug associated with “raves.”
Moore also is a felon because of an aggravated assault conviction. He faces charges of trafficking ecstasy and felon in possession of a firearm.
Gulfport police detectives had gone to Moore’s home on Redstart Drive on Oct. 25 in response to a complaint of drug activity associated with his residence, a federal court document says.
Detectives allegedly smelled marijuana as Moore opened the door; he appeared to be hiding something behind his back. The document says he retreated and returned to the door empty-handed.
Police obtained a search warrant and searched the home, where Moore is said to live alone.
Moore was first held for federal marshals on a firearm complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Prosecutors later agreed to dismiss the complaint and turn the case back over to Gulfport police.
Moore was released from the Stone County jail Monday and Gulfport police picked him up at the jail and took him to the Harrison County jail.
He was released on bonds of $100,000 set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
