Teen faces murder charge in shooting of 16-year-old girl, 5 others

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl and injuring five others when he opened fire on them at a Memphis park Nov. 1.
The minor has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alana Tello, a Horn Lake High School student. Tello was pronounced dead on the scene after the shooting that began around 8:15 p.m. at Zodiac Park at 5226 Zodiac Road, off Holmes and Tchulahoma, near the Oakhaven area.
The suspect also has been charged with 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder and 10 counts of possession/employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, said police spokeswoman Lt. Karen Rudolph in an email on Nov. 4.
The teen appeared in Juvenile Court in a green detention shirt and gray pants before the magistrate, David Walker. He had a detention hearing and was held in custody. Media was not allowed entrance to the courtroom. His attorneys, Elbert Edwards and Laurie Sansbury, declined to comment.
Five other victims — all from Mississippi — were shot during the incident and remain in the hospital.
Police said six suspects wearing bandannas walked up to the group and opened fire. The shooting may have stemmed from an ongoing argument and the group came to the park to fight. After the shooting the suspects fled the scene in a tan vehicle.
The teen was the only suspect in custody Friday. The investigation continues and it is not known if more arrests are pending.
